Virtual branded Love island villa: Driving user engagement, in-game purchasing and new experiences in Hotel Hideaway

Azerion partners with ITV Studios‘ Love Island to create a social experience in Hotel Hideaway, opening up opportunities for brands and players

Amsterdam, NL – 29 August 2022 – Azerion , the digital entertainment and media platform, has announced the results of its first virtual branded hangout room in Hotel Hideaway for Love Island and ITV Studios, creating higher user engagement than any of the other rooms since its launch eleven weeks ago. Following the partnership’s immediate success, Azerion and ITV Studios continue to bring new experiences to players and are launching the first of a monthly World of Love Island quiz series.

In the first 15 hours of launching the branded room,135,000 items were sold. This increased to 545,000 after 30 days, with blue and pink caps the most popular items. This exceeded previous campaigns run on Hotel Hideaway, which saw an average of 75,000 items sold in the first 15 hours and 360,000 after the first 30 days. The branded room attracted 3 million visits in 30 days with 46,000 daily visitors on average, spending an average of 52 mins in total over the period.

With the Love Island season drawing to a close, as the reunion in the UK happened on 7 August and in the US season ends on 28 August, Azerion in partnership with ITV Studios will be rolling out new features.

Relive the Love Island magic with the World of Love Island Quiz in Hotel Hideaway!

Azerion and ITV Studios are delighted to announce the first of a monthly World of Love Island quiz series being hosted in Hotel Hideaway on 1 September, as part of their global digital content partnership. Players can now join other beach-body ready avatars in the Love Island Villa as they are shown iconic footage from Love Island shows from around the world to test their knowledge.

With the new immersive World of Love Island quiz experience, players must answer questions such as: What happens next? What colour swim shorts was he wearing? Which country is this Islander from? The game works by stepping on platforms A, B and C until the platform with the right answer lights up. With three rounds, each containing five questions, being broadcasted four times a day (to cover all time zones), players will never miss out on proving who’s the biggest Love Island expert around; with all participants receiving an exclusive pin to show off. A special release of new clothing and furni, plus the extension of the existing Love Island room into the World of Love Island area will guarantee to keep the summer vibes flowing.

Kim Dingler, CCO, Global Entertainment at ITV Studios, comments: “Love Island has such a loyal and engaged fanbase, by bringing the show to Hotel Hideaway players feel actively involved as they experience the life of an Islander in the Love Island villa.”

Jurriaan van Teunenbroek, VP Games and Content at Azerion, comments: “The Love Island experience in Hotel Hideaway has been such a great success, showcasing the many possibilities for brands to engage with consumers in an organic way. This partnership demonstrates the opportunities of in-game advertising and branding, capturing the attention of millions of actively engaged audiences and coupling it with a successful TV show to increase cross-marketing strategies.”

Contact

press@azerion.com

investorrelations@azerion.com

About Hotel Hideaway

With over 17.5 million registered users, Azerion’s Hotel Hideaway is a 3D social virtual community full of opportunities to meet new people and make new friends. The Hotel is a lively and vibrant world full to the brim with social adventures and fun activities! Dress to impress and stand out from the crowd with an abundance of stylish clothing, items and accessories. Customise your room with a variety of furniture items and decorations. Learn secret gestures and dance moves – and then party into the early hours inside unique public rooms. No matter what you like to spend your time doing, Hotel Hideaway is the place to be. There’s oodles of fun to be had and secrets to discover, so jump in and make sure the other guests recognise your name!

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes and formats that people can’t get enough of. Connecting millions of people every day and shaping and reflecting the world they live in, ITV Studios is More Than TV. Its Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming, and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including scripted and non-scripted content, game shows and kids titles, which offers a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell’s Kitchen, Love Island, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt’s Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and more.

About Azerion