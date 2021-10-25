Rik Thorbecke, CFO, Virgin Pulse

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions designed to help users make the best decisions at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey, today announced two key executive additions to the company’s leadership team. Rik Thorbecke has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Amit Jain has been named the company’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“I am thrilled to announce the appointments of Rik and Amit to Virgin Pulse’s leadership team,” said Chris Michalak. “Both are joining at a crucial time as we complete our acquisition of Welltok and prepare for our next stage of growth. As accomplished, high-impact leaders in their respective fields, both bring a complementary combination of strategy, finance, and technology leadership to our organization that will help us optimize resources and investments as we continue to evolve Homebase for Health® and expand our global footprint in the health and wellbeing market.”

Rik Thorbecke brings broad and global leadership experience in strategic finance, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, enterprise software, and international business to Virgin Pulse. As CFO, he will oversee finance strategy and operations and accelerate Virgin Pulse’s growth trajectory, leading a team focused on building business partnerships and optimizing business processes and systems. With software experience spanning enterprise information management, API integration, and data-driven decisioning, coupled with a consumer-centered, customer-first orientation, Rik’s leadership will be invaluable as the company expands its Homebase for Health ® strategy. Prior to Virgin Pulse, Rik held several executive finance and strategy roles at well-known public and high-growth private companies, including Electronic Arts, Equinix, Levi Strauss, Magnitude Software and most recently as CFO of Jitterbit, a leading API integration and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider.

strategy. Prior to Virgin Pulse, Rik held several executive finance and strategy roles at well-known public and high-growth private companies, including Electronic Arts, Equinix, Levi Strauss, Magnitude Software and most recently as CFO of Jitterbit, a leading API integration and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider. Amit Jain joins Virgin Pulse as the company’s first global CTO. As CTO, he will lead technology strategy, overseeing global R&D, engineering, and technical platform operations as the company advances its Homebase for Health® vision, product innovation and global expansion. Amit brings extensive experience building highly scalable global SaaS platforms and distributed computing architectures, implementing modern technology infrastructures, and applying predictive modeling and artificial intelligence to forecast outcomes. With more than 20 years of enterprise software experience spanning global organizations, Amit has a proven track record of leading cross-functional global engineering teams. Prior to Virgin Pulse, he served as the CTO of RSi (Retail Solutions Inc.), where he led the build and transformation of a cloud-native global SaaS platform. Prior to RSi, Amit led engineering development for large SaaS platforms, risk modeling and cloud network analytics at Infor and RMS.

The appointments of Virgin Pulse’s latest executives comes on the heels of the company’s commercial team expansion, announced last month.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading global provider of health and wellbeing solutions designed to drive health outcomes and reduce costs by enabling better decision-making across the full care continuum — from prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health ® , Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to help clients, members, health consumers and patients navigate their health, wellbeing and benefits – all in one trusted and familiar place. Today, thousands of organizations and more than 14 million users in 190 countries trust Virgin Pulse to change their lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

