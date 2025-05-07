Villagers Earn Income by Collecting and Selling ‘Big Red Chinese Beetles’



Samut Songkhram: Villagers in the area have found a unique way to earn income by collecting “big red beetles” and selling them for one baht each. This initiative has become a source of good income for the local community.





According to Thai News Agency, the collection and sale of these beetles have garnered attention as an innovative means of livelihood. The villagers’ efforts in gathering these beetles have shown how resourcefulness can create economic opportunities. The beetles, known for their distinctive color, are sought after, providing the villagers with a steady source of income.





In other notable events within the region, a young girl has been praised for her quick actions in performing CPR on a 5-year-old boy who had drowned. Her intervention successfully revived the boy, highlighting the importance of emergency response skills.





Meanwhile, the province has also been celebrating its cultural heritage with a fancy boat parade. The parade, known for its vibrant and historically reminiscent displays, has been a significant attraction, drawing spectators from various areas to witness the colorful event.

