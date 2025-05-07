Search
Close this search box.

Villagers Earn Income by Collecting and Selling ‘Big Red Chinese Beetles’


Samut Songkhram: Villagers in the area have found a unique way to earn income by collecting “big red beetles” and selling them for one baht each. This initiative has become a source of good income for the local community.



According to Thai News Agency, the collection and sale of these beetles have garnered attention as an innovative means of livelihood. The villagers’ efforts in gathering these beetles have shown how resourcefulness can create economic opportunities. The beetles, known for their distinctive color, are sought after, providing the villagers with a steady source of income.



In other notable events within the region, a young girl has been praised for her quick actions in performing CPR on a 5-year-old boy who had drowned. Her intervention successfully revived the boy, highlighting the importance of emergency response skills.



Meanwhile, the province has also been celebrating its cultural heritage with a fancy boat parade. The parade, known for its vibrant and historically reminiscent displays, has been a significant attraction, drawing spectators from various areas to witness the colorful event.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
May 2025
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.