Villagers are terrified! King cobra hides in rubber plantation, calling on “Bang Ya” to catch it and release it back into the forest far from the community.

Villagers in Kuan Kalong District, Satun Province, were terrified! A large 5-meter long king cobra was living in a rubber plantation. They asked for help from ‘Bang Ya,’ a famous snake catcher, to help catch it and release it back into the forest far from the community.

Ms. Uthairat, a villager in Tambon Khuan Kalong, Amphoe Khuan Kalong, Satun Province, has been suffering after finding a large king cobra living in her rubber plantation. For over a week now, she has not dared to tap rubber because she is afraid of being bitten by the snake. She therefore sought help from Mr. Panya or Bangya Bonglaking, a famous king cobra catcher in the South.

After Bangya received the request for help, he traveled from Krabi Province to the location. Then the villagers took Bangya to the rubber plantation where the king cobra was found, which was a small hill. They found a king cobra lying in a rock shelter. It was very large, dark black, and about 5 meters long.

The snake was caught using a hook. Bangya relied on his ex

pertise to use his bare hands to grab the snake’s head and easily pull it out of the rock shelter.

Bangya revealed that on the day he came to catch this snake, he did not think it would be a large king cobra. He admitted that this king cobra was the largest king cobra he had ever caught. Furthermore, the ground was slippery rocks, making it very difficult to work. He admitted that he was a bit worried. Catching a snake requires caution and caution, but in the end, he was able to catch the snake safely.

Source: Thai News Agency