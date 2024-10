The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has announced plans to launch its 5G network across all 63 provinces this month, improving connectivity nationwide. It will also develop 24 data centres with a total capacity of 560 megawatts and establish four new undersea fiber optic cable routes, which it said, will meet 60% of Vietnam’s international connectivity demand by 2030.

Source: Vietnam News Agency