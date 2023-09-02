Vietnam’s 78th National Day marked abroad

The 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) was celebrated in various places around the world on September 1-2.

In the Lao capital city of Vientiane, the Vietnamese Embassy held a banquet on September 1 evening which saw the presence of President of the National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Chansamone Chanyalath, and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith of Laos.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung said that on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This was a brilliant milestone bringing the country and people of Vietnam into a new era – that of national independence associated with socialism.

Over the past 78 years, the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, have overcome difficulties to defend the national independence, freedom, and territorial integrity, and gained remarkable socio-economic achievements, thus helping raise the country’s position and reputation in the international arena.

The diplomat took the occasion to thank countries and international organisations for supporting Vietnam in its journey. On the occasion of Vietnam’s National Day, Vietnamese Consul General in Pakse city of Laos Nguyen Van Trung was awarded with the Lao Government’s Friendship Medal in recognition of his contributions to developing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, the capital of Northeast Thailand, on September 2 organised a celebration which was attended by the Consuls General of Vietnam, China and Laos in Khon Kaen, and the Governors of Thailand’s Mukdahan, Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, among others. Meanwhile, the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Thailand’s Udon Thani province offered incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at the memorial area named after him in Noong On village, Chiang Phin commune, Muong district. An incense-offering ceremony was also held in commemoration of the late leader at his statue at the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver of Canada also organised ceremonies in celebration of the 78th National Day./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency