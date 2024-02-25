Vietnamese students in Singapore hold career fair



Singapore: The Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore held a career fair on February 24-25, aiming to provide support for Vietnamese students in the Southeast Asian country to seize job opportunities and have better career orientations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung, representatives from Kaplan Singapore, Vietnamese experts, and more than 200 Vietnamese students attended the event.

At the event, the students attended a workshop on building a personal brand, and joined a ‘Coffee Chat’ with 20 speakers who have years of experiences working at prestigious corporations in Singapore.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dung highly valued the benefits that the career fair brings to the Vietnamese student community in Singapore. He expressed his hope that the young generation of Vietnam will develop strongly not only in Singapore, but also wherever they study and work in the world.

Career Fair is organised annually by the Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore to provide opportunities for stude

nts to expand their job network, meet industry experts, and gain experience for future job interviews./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency