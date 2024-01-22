Vietnamese, Romanian PMs inform outcomes of talks at press conference



Bucharest: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Romanian counterpart Ion-Marcel Ciolacu held a joint press conference to announce the outcomes of their talks in Bucharest on January 22.

PM Ciolacu highlighted the goal of lifting two-way trade to 1 billion USD in the coming years, describing Romania as a bridge between Vietnam and the European Union and Vietnam as an entry point for Romania to penetrate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to creating more favourable conditions for their goods to access each other’s market. Romania wants to export its key products, such as agricultural goods and pharmaceuticals, to Vietnam. Additionally, Romania proposed supporting existing projects and expediting new initiatives.

PM Ciolacu expressed his desire for collaboration with Vietnam in producing African swine fever vaccines in Romania for supply to Romania and the broader European market. They also pledged to enhance partnership in energy, educatio

n-training, and other fields.

PM Chinh, for his part, said Vietnam wishes to further step up cooperation with Romania for the sake of prosperity of each country, well-being and happiness of their people.

He underscored the significance of his visit in reinforcing political trust between the two nations, generating a new momentum for the extensive, effective and practical development of bilateral traditional friendship in the coming period while expanding opportunities for collaboration in new areas, aiming towards self-resilient and sustainable development and contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

At the press conference, PM Chinh expressed thanks to Romania, the first European Union member state to make a noble gesture by providing hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses and medical equipment for Vietnam, helping the country overcome the pandemic soon and reopen its door for economic recovery.

He hailed Romania for playing an active role in signing the EU-Vie

tnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and being among the first EU countries to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

According to the Vietnamese leader, both sides promised to continue facilitating the exchange of visits at all levels, especially at high level, and via all channels to strengthen political trust and mutual understanding.

They will further uphold bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Inter-Governmental Committee for Economic Cooperation and continue to fully and effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

PM Chinh proposed Romania urge other EU member nations to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and push for the European Commission (EC)’s removal of its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood.

They vowed to strengthen collaboration in education and research between universities in high-tech engineering, information technology, agriculture and healthcare; in culture-sports- tourism, sci-tech,

information and communication, agriculture, labour, and locality-to-locality cooperation.

The Vietnamese leader said both sides had agreed to continue close and effective coordination at the United Nations, ASEM, ASEAN, and the EU to jointly address regional and global challenges.

Regarding global and regional issues, including the East Sea issue, they agreed to support the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They also expressed their support for the practical and effective negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

In his view, their biggest barrier is geographical distance. However, this obstacle can be overcome through effective digital transformation, e-commerce, and modern transport means which help connect the two economies, enhance people-to-people exchanges and promote tourism.

On this occasion, he thanked the Romanian Government and people for creating favourable conditi

ons for the Vietnamese community living in the European nation, who serve as a bridge for friendly relations between the two countries.

Following the talks, the host and guest witnessed the signing of 19 cooperation agreements between the two countries’ ministries, agencies and localities; and 15 memoranda of understanding on cooperation between their universities./.

