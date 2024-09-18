Vietnamese products promoted at international food fair in Russia



Vietnam’s national pavilion at Russia’s leading international food and drink exhibition – Worldfood Moscow 2024 – was inaugurated on September 17. The fair, which is taking place from September 17-20 at Crocus Expo International Exhibition Centre, Krasnogorsk, brings together more than 1,100 businesses and exhibitors from more than 40 countries, and is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors from more than 72 countries. Fifty Vietnamese exhibitors are joining the fair, displaying their products on a total area of 250 sq.m.

Source: Vietnam News Agency