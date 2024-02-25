Vietnamese people in Indonesia mark Year of Dragon



Jakarta: Vietnamese people in Indonesia celebrated the Year of the Dragon at a ceremony held in Jakarta on February 24.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong reviewed last year’s situation of the homeland and highlighted the significant results of the two countries’ relations as seen in frequent high-level meetings, thriving economic, trade and investment ties, and the opening of direct air routes that are expected to foster bilateral ties, especially tourism and people-to-people exchanges, in the coming time.

He emphasised the important contributions and role of the Vietnamese community in Indonesia in the homeland’s development, noting that though there are just about 500 Vietnamese people in the archipelago nation, they form a cohesive community who always turn their hearts towards the homeland.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia will keep coordination with relevant agencies to fruitfully implement the two countries’ agreements and affirm Vietnam’s role and stature at mu

ltilateral forums and mechanisms, he added.

At the event, representatives of the overseas Vietnamese thanked the Party and State for caring for the community. They said the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration was an occasion for them to maintain solidarity and uphold the national identity to contribute to the homeland and the two countries’ relations.

Participants in the ceremony enjoyed musical and ‘ao dai’ performances by Vietnamese people, students, and staff members of the embassy. Traditional dishes like ‘banh chung’ (chung cakes), pork paste, and ‘pho’ were also part of the event./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency