Vietnamese leader visits Ireland’s National Institute for Bioprocessing Research



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visited Ireland’s National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training in Dublin on October 3 during his state visit to the European country. Impressed by the institute’s modern facilities, professional working environment, and achievements in training and research, the leader shared that biotechnology in Vietnam has already been widely applied across various sectors, including health care, agriculture, food, industry, energy, and the environment. Among these, the pharmaceutical sector is developing the fastest and has the largest market size, as it addresses emerging infectious diseases.

Source: Vietnam News Agency