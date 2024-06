Students at the Da Thanh Primary School in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city on June 26 kicked off cultural exchanges and experiential activities with 40 visiting lecturers and volunteer students from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsang National University. Over the course of seven days until July 2, the Korean group will organise a variety of life skills education activities.

Source: Vietnam News Agency