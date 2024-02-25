Vietnamese film wins prize at Berlinale Film Festival



Hanoi: Vietnamese movie “Cu Li khong bao gio khoc” (Cu Li never cries) by director Pham Ngoc Lan won the best first feature prize at the Berlinale Film Festival on February 24.

The movie tells the story of a woman who returns to Vietnam from Germany with the ashes of her estranged husband.

Born and raised in Hanoi, after studying urban planning at Hanoi Architectural University, Lan taught himself filmmaking. His short films have already been presented twice at the Berlinale, Another City in 2016 and Blessed Land in 2019. Cu Li Khong Bao Gio Khoc is his debut feature film.

Since 2006, when it introduced the GWFF Best First Feature Award, the Berlinale has been even more committed to supporting the next generation of filmmakers.

The award is endowed with 50,000 euros, donated by the GWFF (Gesellschaft zur Wahrnehmung von Film- und Fernsehrechten), a society dedicated to safeguarding film and television rights.

In 2024, 16 directorial feature film debuts from the sections Competition, Encounters, Panorama,

Forum and Generation, were nominated./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency