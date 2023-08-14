Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet helps flood victims in Laos

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet, central Laos, along with the Vietnamese Association and the Vietnamese Business Association in the provinces of Savannakhet, Khammouane and Bolikhamxay, have recently offered gifts to those recently affected by floods and landslides there.

The delegation presented a tonne of rice and 6 million LAK (308 USD) to Savannakhet, a tonne of rice and instant noodles to Khammouane, and a tonne of rice and 9.4 million LAK to Bolykhamxay.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Savannakhet Dang Thi Hai Tam said the activity is to partly share difficulties with the local authorities and residents that have been affected by the recent floods.

Expressing their thanks to the delegation, the Lao authorities pledged to soon deliver the gifts to the victims in affected areas.

Prolonged heavy rains since the beginning of August have triggered landslides and disrupted transportation in the central provinces of Laos, significantly affecting the local lives./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2023
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.