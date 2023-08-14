Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet helps flood victims in Laos

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet, central Laos, along with the Vietnamese Association and the Vietnamese Business Association in the provinces of Savannakhet, Khammouane and Bolikhamxay, have recently offered gifts to those recently affected by floods and landslides there.

The delegation presented a tonne of rice and 6 million LAK (308 USD) to Savannakhet, a tonne of rice and instant noodles to Khammouane, and a tonne of rice and 9.4 million LAK to Bolykhamxay.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Savannakhet Dang Thi Hai Tam said the activity is to partly share difficulties with the local authorities and residents that have been affected by the recent floods.

Expressing their thanks to the delegation, the Lao authorities pledged to soon deliver the gifts to the victims in affected areas.

Prolonged heavy rains since the beginning of August have triggered landslides and disrupted transportation in the central provinces of Laos, significantly affecting the local lives./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency