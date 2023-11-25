

Vietnam values tourism cooperation with Italy, considering it a basis for the bilateral relations’ sustainable and long-term growth in the time to come, affirmed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang at the launch of a Vietnamese tourism promotion programme in Milan on November 24.

The diplomat remarked that in Vietnam’s tourism development strategy, Italy is identified as one of the key markets with significant potential for exploration. However, the number of Italian tourists visiting Vietnam and vice versa remains relatively modest.

There is ample room for cultural and tourism engagements between the two countries, she said.

With the favourable location of the Milan airport – a key transit hub in Italy and Europe, Hang recommended that both sides soon explore the possibility of establishing a direct flight route between Milan and Vietnam and increase their tourism promotion activities serving better collaboration in the field as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Andrea Tuc

ci, vice president of aviation business development at SEA Milan Airports, told the Vietnam News Agency that the promotional programme is a highly anticipated initiative. Through it, various new travel opportunities and the early development of direct connections between the two markets can be introduced to the public.

The launch featured a lucky draw to win three free round-trip tickets on the France – Vietnam air route, a dragon dance performance, a photo exhibition, and Vietnamese culinary delights./.

Source:Vietnam News Agency