Vietnam, Uzbekistan fortify collaboration



Hanoi: President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for a delegation of officials from Uzbekistan.

Son said the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Uzbekistan, cultivated by their Governments and people, rest on a foundation of profound understanding, mutual respect and trust.

He wished that in the upcoming time, VUFO would continue working closely with agencies and embassy of Uzbekistan and various partners to facilitate connectivity and create conditions for further mutual understanding and bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, culture, education, sports and tourism.

Notably, Son suggested that the Uzbekistani Government consider promptly opening a representative office in Hanoi, while Vietnam explores the possibility of reopening its representative office in Tashkent. Such offices, acting as crucial bridges, would play a pivotal role in promoting cooperative relations across se

ctors, including people-to-people diplomacy.

Zulaykho Makhkamova, Vice Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the State Committee of Family and Women, said the newly re-elected President of Uzbekistan has urged ministries and agencies to take measures to enhance cooperation with Vietnam across all aspects. The purpose of this visit is to further strengthen collaboration between the two countries in various fields, providing a robust foundation for the deepening of diplomatic relations and friendship between their people.

Iqboljon Ergashev, Chairman of the Committee for the Development of Silk and Wool Industry of Uzbekistan, affirmed that Vietnam and Uzbekistan hold great potential for collaboration in various sectors.

Uzbekistan is renowned for its cotton products, while Vietnam is well-known for silk, presenting an opportunity for mutual learning and cooperation, he said, adding that Uzbekistan is keen on gaining experience in silk production from Vietnam, and there are plans in place to strengthen bilateral c

ollaboration in the silk and wool industry.

He expressed hope that following the visit, the cooperation between the two countries will be further boosted./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency