Vietnam, US step up post-war recovery cooperation



A ceremony to hand over the US servicemen’s remains has been held at the Da Nang International Airport in central Da Nang city. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns attended the event, the 165th handover so far between Vietnam and the US. The two countries’ cooperation in searching for and repatriating remains of missing-in-action US servicemen has been carried out as soon as the Paris Peace Accords was signed on January 27, 1973. Over the past 50 years, Vietnam has handed over remains of more than 1,000 US servicemen and helped the US identify over 730 cases.

Source: Vietnam News Agency