Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang received new Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano de Lasala in Hanoi on August 29. Thang, who is also Chairman of the Central Theory Council, emphasised that Vietnam values its strategic partnership with Spain and wants to elevate the relationship to a new height, which is commensurate with their potential for cooperation.

Source: Vietnam News Agency