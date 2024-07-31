Vietnam sends over 78,000 workers abroad in H1



Vietnam sent more than 78,000 workers abroad in the first half of this year, fulfilling 62.4% of the yearly target, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. Japan, Taiwan (China), and the Republic of Korea (RoK) remained the largest recipients of Vietnamese guest workers. Last year, over 159,000 workers went abroad for employment, surpassing the yearly target by 33.3%, and the highest recorded over the past 10 years.

Source: Vietnam News Agency