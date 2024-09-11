Vietnam, Russia look to step up economic-trade, scientific-technological cooperation



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko co-chaired the 25th meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation in Moscow on September 11. As part of the meeting, the Vietnam-Russia Committee on Educational, Scientific and Technological Cooperation convened its fifth session. The same day morning, Ha visited the Moscow Mining Institute under the National University of Science and Technology MISIS.

Source: Vietnam News Agency