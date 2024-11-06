Vietnam Ranks Fifth Globally in Tea Exports.



Hanoi: Vietnam has ascended to the position of the fifth-largest tea exporter globally, having exported 108,000 tonnes of tea by the end of September. This achievement has generated a turnover of 189 million USD. The export volume represents a 31.9% increase compared to the first nine months of 2023, while the export value has risen by 34.2%.

According to Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam’s tea products have reached more than 100 countries and territories. The country currently processes about 15 different types of tea, with black and green tea being the predominant varieties.