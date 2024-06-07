Vietnam participates in series of ASEAN meetings in Laos



Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, who is also head of Vietnam’s delegation to the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), has attended a series of the bloc’s meetings in Vientiane, Laos on June 6-7. The events, consisting of the SOM, the Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ EXCOM), and the 17th ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group (ACCWG) on Timor-Leste’s ASEAN Membership Application, aimed to comprehensively review the preparations for the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings, scheduled to take place in Vientiane from July 24-28.

Source: Vietnam News Agency