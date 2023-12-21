Vietnam makes urgent call for ceasefire, protection of civilians in Gaza Strip



Hanoi: Vietnam calls for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, the unconditional release of hostages, and an end to hostile actions and violence in the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel, said Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa.

Thoa made the urgent call statement while addressing a debate on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip within the framework of the 10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly from December 15 – 18, and December 20 in New York.

The Vietnamese diplomat expressed deep concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and her sympathy for the losses and casualties of innocent people.

She called on all parties to protect civilians in line with international law, stressing that Vietnam strongly condemns attacks targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure.

Thoa announced the Vietnamese Government’s decision to donate 500,000 USD to the UN Relief and Works

Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA) in a bid to support the UN’s efforts in Gaza, saying that sustainable peace can only be achieved through a comprehensive solution based on international law and relevant resolutions of the UN.

Previously, on December 12, the UNGA adopted the resolution ” ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’, which calls for an immediate, sustained humanitarian truce leading to cessation of hostilities between Israel, Hamas, the unconditional release of hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access. It also reiterates the call for all parties to adhere to international law and international humanitarian law, and protect civilians./.

Source:Vietnam News Agency