Vietnam, Cambodia agree to promote tourism, sports cooperation

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung held a working session with Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon in Phnom Penh on May 6 to review bilateral collaboration in terms of delegation exchange and tourism promotion.

To boost the work, the two ministers agreed to prioritise the implementation of bilateral cooperation activities within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation signed between the two ministries and the minutes of the 3rd Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Tourism Working Group Meeting in 2022. Enterprises and localities of the two sides are encouraged to cooperate in studying and building new and unique tours to serve the needs of tourists from both countries and from third countries, while businesses will get support to participate in tourism fairs organised by each country.

The two sides agreed to continue implementing measures to strengthen tourism links, connecting the world heritage sites of Vietnam and Cambodia, creating favourable conditions for international flights between tourist destinations of both countries, as well as those from the third countries. Localities are encouraged to cooperate in connecting seaports between the two countries.

The two ministers also committed to enhancing the sharing of best practices in tourism training and education.

Tourism investment flows between the two countries will be boosted through forums and events which aim to promote investment opportunities.

At the working session, the two ministers signed an MoU on tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia which is intended to push up tourist flows between the two countries by promoting cross-border cooperation activities, facilitating cross-border tourism, and increasing the frequency of direct flights between the two countries.

Earlier on May 5, Minister Hung had a meeting with Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Hang Chuon Naron, during which they exchanged solutions to strengthen cooperation in physical training and sports.

The two sides signed a cooperation agreement that aims to enhance exchanges and collaboration in terms of physical education and sports between localities in their border areas./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency