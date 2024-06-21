Posted on by admin

Vietnam backs UNSC’s role in addressing global cyber security challenges


Vietnam has urged the UN Security Council, with its function of maintaining international peace and security, to pay more attention and resources to the settlement of cyberspace-related challenges and cyber security-related aspects in preventing conflicts, preventing and controlling terrorism, and protecting essential infrastructure. Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, was addressing the high-level debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Addressing Evolving Threats in Cyberspace’ held by the UN Security Council on June 20 in New York.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

