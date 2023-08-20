Vietnam attend AEM consultations with partners in Indonesia

Vietnam attended the consultations between ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the EU, Canada, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Hong Kong (China) that took place in Semarang, Indonesia on August 20 within the framework of the ongoing 55th AEM Meeting.

The events aimed to discuss the regional and international economic situation recently, and share information and cooperation orientations between ASEAN and the partners in the time to come.

At the AEM-EU Consultation, Vietnam, as the coordinator of the ASEAN-EU relations, chaired the discussion on the implementation of items in the ASEAN-EU work plan on trade and investment cooperation. Participants shared information on regulations they are applying in their countries in cooperation areas of mutual benefit, and approved the ASEAN-EU Work Plan on trade and investment in the 2024-2025 period.

At the AEM-Canada Consultation, the ministers discussed the progress of negotiations for the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) and approved reports of heads of negotiation teams on the work. They also agreed on the new targets towards concluding the negotiations for the deal in 2025.

At the AEM-WIPO Consultation, the ministers and the WIPO General Director discussed the cooperation between the two organisations in intellectual property-related areas. On the sidelines of the event, participants attended the launch of the ASEAN Intellectual Property Registration Agency.

The AEM-Hong Kong Consultation focused on the implementation of the ASEAN-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement (AHKFTA) and the ASEAN-Hong Kong Investment Agreement (AHKIA). The ministers agreed on the first protocol on the adjustments to the AHKFTA, and pledged to roll out internal procedures for the signing of the document in the time to come.

On the sidelines of the event, the ministers also worked with the ASEAN – EU and ASEAN – Canada Business Councils, discussing recommendations and priorities of the private sector in the coming time such as enhancing the facilitation of business and investment, speeding up energy transformation and developing the digital economy and green supply chains.

Vietnam actively participated in the events and raised various ideas to ensure the benefits of the ASEAN and Vietnam, reinforce the regional supply chain and promote sustainable economic development amid the unexpectedly changing world economic situation./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency