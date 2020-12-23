Vietnam Ambassador upbeat about cooperation in digital technology

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang urged to intensify bilateral cooperation between both nations to cover new sectors, including digital technology, particularly to face the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic situation.

Indonesia and Vietnam commemorated the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. Quang remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic that rages on this year has had social and economic impacts and disrupted implementation of the partnership agenda between both nations.

“The governments of the two countries must expand their collaboration to cover new fields, such as digital technology, new technology, intellectual property rights and clean energy, smart city (…) and startup ecosystem, with the aim of seizing opportunities in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 era,” the ambassador noted in a written interview with ANTARA on Wednesday.

Under the bilateral trade, Vietnam exported farm, forestry, and fishery products to Indonesia, while Indonesia exported manufactured goods, automotive components, coal, paper, and palm oil to Vietnam.

Trade between the two countries rose by 60 percent, from US$5.6 billion in 2014 to US$9.1 billion in 2019. In 2020, trade value is projected to increase to US$20 billion.

“However, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from achieving the target, and that the governments and businessmen of the two countries need to be proactive to increase two-way strong, balanced, and sustainable trade,” Quang emphasized.

Akin to most countries, the COVID-19 pandemic has also severely battered the tourism sector, both in Indonesia and Vietnam, especially owing to the restriction policy adopted by their governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, he stated.

Indonesia has begun promoting a new normal in the tourism sector that applies to both tourists and tourism operators through the InDOnesiaCARE Program that lays emphasis on health protocols to fight COVID-19 transmission in the tourism business.

“Last year, Vietnam and Indonesia had welcomed 18 million foreign tourists. We can cooperate and share experiences in again attracting foreign tourists during the post-pandemic era wherein health and cleanliness play a key role,” he added.

