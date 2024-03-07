Vietnam Airlines reschedules flights to Germany due to air strikes


Hanoi: The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has temporarily suspended flights to Frankfurt due to air strikes at German airports.

Flight VN37 from Hanoi to Frankfurt and flight VN31 from HCM City to Frankfurt will take off on March 7 evening instead of March 6 evening as scheduled.

Two return flights – VN36 from Frankfurt to Hanoi and VN30 from Frankfurt to HCM City are rescheduled to take off on March 8 afternoon instead of March 7 afternoon.

Vietnam Airlines deeply regrets having to change its flight schedule due to a strike at Frankfurt airport and hopes to receive the understanding of passengers in this unexpected situation, said the airline in its announcement on March 6.

The airline pledged to support affected passengers according to current regulations.

It also recommended that passengers planning to travel to/from or transit through Frankfurt airport during this time should regularly monitor and update flight information to get timely support in case of need./.

Source: Vietnam News Agen
cy

