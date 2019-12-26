Vice President directs movie streaming sites to pay taxes

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vice President, Ma’ruf Amin, directed online movie streaming sites to fulfill their obligations and pay taxes.

“In terms of taxation, I asked the Ministry of Finance how to handle this issue (and coordinate) between the Minister of Communication and Informatics and the Minister of Finance,” said Amin at the Vice Presidential Office in Jakarta, Thursday.

Additionally, the Vice President asked the Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G Plate, to monitor film content broadcasted by online film sites and application services.

The Vice President also directed Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani, to regulate online movie streaming sites and ensure they pay taxes.

“For Netflix, it is a matter of tax. We will later ask them to pay taxes and that will be controlled by the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Netflix services cannot be accessed through the services provided by Telkomsel cellular operators, despite the application operating legally.

In addition, the illegal film streaming site, “indoxxi”, will also cease operations in 2020.

The government had previously said that it would shut down illegal film and music streaming sites this week, in a bid to protect the intellectual property rights of creators. Plate asked the public to watch movies through legal means, including cinemas and television broadcasts.

Source: Antara News