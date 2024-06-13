Very delicious, Lan Chang noodles, Udon Thani



Udon Thani, Lan Chang Noodles Muang Udon So delicious that you have to drink the whole cup. The owner of the shop reveals the origins of the shop. Dreamed of seeing a bald father-in-law who had to sell noodles Clear millions of debts

Going to Udon Thani, I suggest you try Lanchang boat noodles. Behind Udon Phit School, Mueang District and near the Train Market. Delicious, rich soup. Both beef/pork are available. Not expensive. Small bowl 15 baht. Big bowl 45 baht. Jumbo 60 baht.

Khun Ball and Khun Kwang, the husband and wife duo who helped create the recipe, said that their father’s name was “Chang” and he really liked to eat boat noodles. To the point where I want to open a shop. Unfortunately, his father passed away before the shop opened for a year, so the shop was named ‘Lan Chang Boat Noodle’ in remembrance of father

Mr. Ball said that when his father-in-law died The family is in debt of millions. You came to dream It’s like saying you have to sell noodles to pay off debt. He himself wanted to sell no

odles, so he named it Lan Chang Noodles. Because his father-in-law was bald and his name was Chang, he named him Lan Chang Noodles. It’s a northern style noodle shop. But I came to the northeast. Delicious recipe Rich broth Simmered for more than 2 hours. Both beef and pork are available. There are 7 noodles to choose from. You can choose the level of spiciness. As for side dishes, there are many to choose from, including pork rinds, soft-boiled eggs, boiled pork, boiled beef, boiled meatballs. There are also tom yum noodles, spicy leng, and hotpot. The shop is open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., closed on Wednesdays.

Source: Thai News Agency