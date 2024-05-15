Varane confirms he will not renew contract with Manchester United



England, Raphael Varane, French defender of the 2018 World Cup winning team, confirms he will not renew his contract with the “Red Devils” Manchester United, which expires this summer.

Raphael Varane, French defender The 31-year-old 2018 World Champion of the ‘Red Devils’ Manchester United from the English Premier League announced clearly that He will not renew his contract with the team. That will expire this summer. And preparing to bid farewell to the fans in the game against Newcastle United, which was the last game at Old Trafford for Varane, who moved to wear the Red Devils shirt from August 2021, played 93 matches, scored. 2 goals and won the Carabao Cup 1 time in the 2022-2023 season.

Luis Enrique, manager of Paris Saint-Germain, the leader of the French Ligue 1, led his team to practice to prepare before competing in the 33rd league game, an away game against Nice, but his name did not appear. of Kylian Mbappe, 25-year-old French striker There is a conflict with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president o

f PSG. and Mbappe Announced his departure from the club after his contract expires this summer, but it is expected that Mbappe will play his final game for PSG in the French Cup final against Olympique Lyon on Sunday, May 26.

Olivier Giroud, 37-year-old French striker for the “Red-Black Devils” team AC Milan in the Italian Serie A, debuts with LA FC in the Major League battle. Soccer USA is complete. After announcing that he would not renew his contract with the team that expires this summer, Giroud moved to AC Milan in 2021, played a total of 95 matches, scored 38 goals and won the Serie A championship. Italian Rea 1 time in the first season of moving to the team in the 2021-2022 season.

Source: Thai News Agency