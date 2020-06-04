Use telecommunication technology for tracking COVID-19 cases: Jokowi

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for more aggressive tracking of COVID-19 infections and their spread by utilizing telecommunication technology.

“I want (a more) aggressive tracking measure to be put in place. It should be conducted more aggressively by utilizing telecommunication technology instead of resorting to conventional measures,” he stated during a virtual limited cabinet meeting on the acceleration of COVID-19 handling, held from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday.

Jokowi then cited some examples of the utilization of technological advancements in other countries that could perhaps evoke similar movements in the country.

The president pointed out that in other countries, such as New Zealand, digital diary had been rolled out to track the transmission of the virus, while in South Korea, GPS systems are being developed to compile data.

“In this way, the tracking can be well-monitored,” he stated.

As of Wednesday, June 3, the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling recorded a total of 28,233 confirmed cases in Indonesia, with a daily spike of 684 cases.

East Java Province had recorded the highest rise in the number of cases, reaching 183. The figure, however, indicated a decrease from the day prior in the same area.

In the meantime, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients reached 8,406, with 471 recoveries on June 3.

Source: Antara News