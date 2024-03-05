Use a Kalasin loincloth as a scarf and wear koala socks.



Australia, The Prime Minister picks up a loincloth from a Kalasin Go International villager as a scarf for the 15-degree weather in Melbourne, along with wearing socks with a “koala” pattern given to him by the Governor-General of Australia during his visit to Thailand.

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Post pictures and messages via Facebook. During his mission to attend the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of relations between 4 – 6 March, he said, “There is a short break. Before meeting leaders of many countries So my team and I went out to walk around and stretch our legs a little. The weather in Melbourne was about 15 degrees, so I took a loincloth that I got from my brothers and sisters in Kalasin Province when I was visiting the area as a scarf. The beautiful color goes perfectly with this suit, right?

As for the socks, they are very cute, with a koala pattern, given to me by Gen. David Hurley, Governor General of the Commonwealth of Aust

ralia. When he visited Thailand last month I planned to wear it on the day I visited Australia.’

The reporter reported that on March 4, the Prime Minister gave an interview before traveling that Thai products will be brought to promote as well. But let’s keep it for now. Will be gradually revealed each day.

Source: Thai News Agency