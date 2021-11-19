Solution allows for the transfer of digital data quickly and safely to new mobile devices

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anticipating a busy holiday season for new mobile phone sales, UScellular, the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, is now offering Synchronoss Content Transfer, a solution that gives UScellular store associates the ability to easily and quickly move content from a customer’s old mobile device to a new one at no cost to the customer.

Content Transfer from Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, is designed to streamline the onboarding of new devices by providing a means for digital content – including photos, videos, contacts, call logs, music, documents, messages and settings – to be effortlessly transferred between mobile phones and tablets.

Chris Hill, Chief Commercial Officer for Synchronoss, said that always-on access to digital content is no longer a “nice to have” but a “must have” as consumers increasingly integrate mobile devices into their day-to-day lives.

“Consumers have two expectations when purchasing a new device: One is that they will not lose any of their important digital data when switching hardware. The second is that they will have access to their data as soon as the new mobile device is connected to the network. Our cross-platform application satisfies both of those needs by making new device activation practically seamless for subscribers,” he said.

The Content Transfer solution is an easy-to-use application that spans devices and operating systems and replaces the need for in-store equipment. It can also significantly reduce the amount of time a customer spends in a store when activating a new device.

“As we continually seek new ways to enhance our customer experience, we see the Synchronoss solution as an important addition to our customer service toolbox,” said Eric Jagher, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales and Operations at UScellular. “Content Transfer provides a quick and easy way to ensure customers can keep their important photos, videos and other data when buying a new phone, leading to less time spent in-store and more time spent with their friends and families during this holiday season.”

Hill added that analyst predictions for a jump in year-over-year holiday spending in combination with the lure of new smartphone models released this year is one reason UScellular turned to Synchronoss to help store associates ensure they can easily and quickly transfer customer content to new devices.

“The addition of our Content Transfer solution to UScellular’s customer service resources will help it continue to deliver an excellent in-store experience,” he said.

Content transfer is one of a group of Synchronoss onboardX solutions – a set of tools that allow mobile operators to provide the customer experience that subscribers want and drive service adoption. Additional onboardX solutions include Backup & Restore, a cloud service that gives subscribers a safe place to backup, view and restore content across operating systems and devices; Out of Box Experience (OOBE), a solution that streamlines the activation of new subscribers, services and devices; and Digital Experience Platform (DXP), which simplifies the creation, orchestration and management of online experiences and journeys.

The Synchronoss website provides additional information about Content Transfer and other Synchronoss onboardX tools that allow mobile operators to drive service adoption and deliver the customer experience that subscribers want.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

