US extends tax evasion investigation conclusion on Vietnamese stainless steel wires

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has announced the extension of the deadline for issuing its final conclusion on an anti-dumping tax evasion investigation into stainless steel wires imported from Vietnam, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Specifically, it will issue the conclusion on May 24, 2023.

The ministry’s Trade Remedies Authority said that the investigation was initiated by the US in February 2022. Last December, the DoC issued its preliminary conclusion of the case.

The department temporarily determined that Vietnam’s stainless steel wire products made from materials imported from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are not evading the anti-dumping tax that the US is applying to similar Korean products.

