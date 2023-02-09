US embassy supports ministry in English language teacher training

Jakarta – US Embassy Jakarta’s Regional English Language Office (RELO), in partnership with Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry, launched a new phase of its English Language Teacher Training (ELTT) program on Tuesday.

Under the program, at least 600 teachers from ministry-affiliated madrasahs and pesantrens of 17 cities of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi islands will receive in-person and online training for five months, the US Embassy in Jakarta informed in a statement on Thursday.

RELO received more than 1,200 applications for the program.

“Building educational connections are a key part of our partnership with Indonesia,” US Embassy Spokesperson Michael Quinlan said.

“That is why we are proud to support a whole host of English language programs, including this one launched today to help Indonesians develop English language skills and expand access to further educational and economic opportunities,” he added.

Director of Madrasah teachers and education personnel at the Directorate General of Islamic Education of the ministry, Muhammad Zain, said that there is a country-wide need for developing the English skills of madrasah teachers and students to help them connect with the global community.

The ELTT is a useful program for enhancing English skills among students, he added.

These skills would bring increased opportunities for students and teachers to actively engage in interfaith dialogues and participate in global exchange programs, he said.

Meanwhile, RELO director Rick Rosenberg thanked the Religious Affairs Ministry as well as all the teachers and students involved in the program.

“The strength, success, and scalability of the ELTT program are built upon the energy and dedication of the Indonesian teachers and our long and productive collaboration,” Rosenberg said.

RELO Jakarta is helping strengthen the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership by building capacity through English teaching and learning in Indonesia, the US Embassy said in its statement.

Source: Antara News