US demand for North Sulawesi’s frozen fish stays high

Manado, N Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Head of the International Trade Division of the North Sulawesi Industry and Trade Office, Darwin Muksin, stated that demand for the region’s frozen fish products from the United States had remained high.

“At the start of 2020, North Sulawesi exported 17.5 tons of frozen fish to the US that generated foreign exchange worth 159,049 US dollars,” he noted in Manado on Thursday.

Muksin further remarked that the frozen tuna fish, sought after by US buyers, had been subject to strict and internationally standardized processes.

“(The process) needs to be followed through by all exporters from North Sulawesi in order to maintain the high market demand from the superpower country,” he emphasized.

Muksin is optimistic that all local exporters and fishermen would maintain consistency in the quality and quantity of the fish products to ensure they are also maintained until deliveries are made to the destinations, especially taking into account the difficulty of convincing the US market of other countries’ seeded products.

The US is a potential export market for North Sulawesi’s frozen fish products that Muksin believed should be utilized to its full potential.

Source: Antara News