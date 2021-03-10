US committed to supporting vaccine response in Indonesia: envoy

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The United States is committed to supporting the COVID-19 vaccine response in Indonesia through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment initiative, said Heather Variava, chargé d’affaires ad interim of the United States Mission to Indonesia.

Variava offered her congratulations to Indonesia on the successful arrival of 1,113,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s? COVID-19 vaccine on Monday (March 8, 2021) in a written statement issued by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday.?

The shipment was part of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC), a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.? It was the first shipment of the total of 11,704,800 doses that Indonesia is scheduled to receive via the COVAX facility.

Indonesia is the third country to receive vaccines through the COVAX facility in Southeast Asia after the Philippines and Cambodia.

“COVID-19 has proven that nations are stronger together when facing a global pandemic … as opposed to acting in isolation,” said Variava. “Through our support to GAVI, the United States is working with partners and governments around the world to vaccinate vulnerable populations, reach those without other options, and help ensure that none of us have to face this challenge alone,” she added.

The United States recently committed an initial US$2 billion — out of a total planned US$4 billion — to the COVAX AMC.

The United States’ contributions to COVAX AMC, through? the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), ?will support direct purchase and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations in 92 countries, including Indonesia, according to the envoy.

A portion of those contributions will also support broader country readiness and vaccine service delivery, she said.

To date, the United States has committed US$11 million to support Indonesia’s efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission, improve testing and treatment, and provide accurate and timely information about the pandemic to keep everyone protected from the disease.

The United States also donated one thousand ventilators that are currently in use at over 600 health facilities across Indonesia.

“We are committed to partnership with the government and people of Indonesia to save lives and work toward the safe reopening of the Indonesian economy,” said Variava.

Source: Antara News