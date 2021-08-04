US affirms support for Indonesia’s COVID-handling efforts

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The United States has expressed support for the efforts made by Indonesia to handle its coronavirus crisis and pledged an additional US$30 million in COVID-19 aid for the country.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed his nation’s support during a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday, spokesperson for the US National Security Council (NSC), Emily Horne, said in a written statement issued by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Marsudi and Sullivan discussed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, and Sullivan expressed his sympathy for those affected by the pandemic.

He also stressed that the US will always work with the Indonesian people and support their battle against the pandemic.

The US will provide an additional US$30 million in COVID-19 aid for Indonesia, taking the total US assistance extended to Indonesia since the onset of the pandemic to more than US$65 million, Sullivan said. The aid will be used to support the procurement of additional oxygen and medical supplies for COVID-19 patients and improve Indonesia’s capability to distribute vaccines, including support for the vaccine cold chain distribution, facility preparedness, and other steps, he said.

During their meeting, Marsudi and Sullivan also discussed the 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the US to Indonesia through the COVAX facility and personal protective equipment (PPE) provided by the US Department of Defense to the Indonesian armed forces for the civil medical system.

They also discussed Indonesia’s sustainable leadership to promote global health security and agreed on the importance of creating a sustainable global health partnership.

Besides bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Sullivan also underscored the United States’ firm commitment to Southeast Asia and reiterated US support for ASEAN’s centrality and its important role as a regional Indo-Pacific architect.

