Urgent Hunt for Transgender Woman Who Stole Tourist’s Necklace.



PATTAYA: Police are urgently reviewing CCTV footage to track down a transgender woman for prosecution after a Chinese tourist reported being tricked into offering her services, after which a necklace worth hundreds of thousands of baht went missing. Police officers were notified of a robbery of a Chinese tourist on the beach, opposite Soi Liap Hat Pattaya 6, Nongprue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, before sending officers to the area to investigate.

According to Thai News Agency, at the scene, a Chinese man, Mr. Shen Yanqing, 37 years old, the victim, along with his friends, were waiting to give a statement to the authorities. They stated that they had traveled to Pattaya and were staying at a hotel in the central Pattaya area. While walking around to enjoy the atmosphere and nightlife of Pattaya, three transgender women approached them and offered to provide their services, using hugs and caresses, hoping to make them dazed. However, Mr. Shen and his friends refused and walked away. In

less than three minutes, the group of perpetrators acted displeased at being rejected and quickly fled.

Until the property was checked, it was found that a white gold necklace worth over 120,000 baht was missing. It was certain that it was the work of the group of transgender women. Mr. Shen and his friends tried to find it but did not see even a shadow, so they went to file a report with the police.

Initially, Pattaya City Police recorded the daily record as evidence before coordinating with the investigation team to go to the area, interview witnesses, and check CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators and prosecute them according to the law.