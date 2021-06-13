Uno vows to develop Bima’s horse racing as part of tourist attractions

Bima (ANTARA) – Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has pledged to develop the tradition of horse racing in Bima District, West Nusa Tenggara Province, to be one of Indonesia’s tourist attractions to lure more tourists to see the event.

“Hence, at first, we will take a look at the revitalization of facilities. I have received several requests that this event can be elevated to national level,” Uno said during his visit to the horse racing arena here on Sunday.

He said the horse racing which has existed as a hereditary tradition since the Japanese colonial era is regarded as Bima’s potential, and it is time to develop the event that locals often call “pacoa jara” to help boost community-based economy.

To this end, Uno said he would prepare a human resource improvement plan, in particular, for jockeys that come from school-age children.

“We will make sure that this activity complies with child protection. We will do it by applying innovative approaches and adapting it to current condition,” he pointed out.

Minister Uno paid a visit to the horse racing arena along with famous youtuber and businessman Atta Halilintar and his wife, Aurel Hermansyah, as well as actor and stand-up comedian Rigen Rakelna, who originally comes from Bima.

The district government has frequently used the horse racing arena in Panda Village, Palibelo Sub-district, Bima District, for organizing a horse racing event.

Local communities hold the horse racing twice a week. It has also been put on the list of Bima’s annual events to celebrate the district’s anniversary in June, Indonesia’s independence day in August, and West Nusa Tenggara Province’s anniversary at year-end.

Source: Antara News