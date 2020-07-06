Universities should apply sciences to combat COVID-19: Minister

Surabaya, E Java Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy has called on universities to lend assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic through scientific and academic innovations.

“The role of academics, as part of the adoption of the pentahelix approach in the area of disaster mitigation, entails disseminating information and communicating with the public, among others,” he stated here on Sunday night.

In the company of East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, the coordinating minister held a virtual meeting with rectors of 58 state and private universities.

The government has been stepping up health facilities and services to lower the fatality rate in East Java and expand the coverage of COVID-19 tests.

Hence, he appealed to state and private universities in East Java to help conduct PCR tests since they have the required human resources and laboratories to conduct tests.

The health minister and the COVID-19 Task Force chief have pledged to offer facilities for universities eager to help the government tackle the pandemic, Effendy remarked.

On the same occasion, Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto lauded universities that have conducted researches and developed innovative technologies that are good and direly needed in the current scenario.

The health minister also reminded that the medical and laboratory staff should receive training before conducting treatment for COVID-19.

“Moreover, the laboratory room must be equipped to meet the requirements. Ensure that laboratories do not become a new epicenter,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force Doni Monardo urged university students to play a role in educating the public to adapt themselves to the new normal health protocols.

Source: Antara News