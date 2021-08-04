Unique Network Chosen As Exclusive Blockchain Partner for United Nations Associated NFT Climate Initiative

The NFT infrastructure platform was selected for the DigitalArt4Climate initiative to help empower artists to adopt NFTs in the context of goals and programs of the UN.

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFT platform Unique Network announced today that it has been selected by the United Nations’ accredited Human Settlement Programme ( UN-Habitat ) and the International Association for the Advancement of Innovative Approaches to Global Challenges ( IAAI GLOCHA ) as the lead tech partner for DigitalArt4Climate , its latest initiative to help combat climate change. Unique Network is an NFT Chain that is expanding the capabilities for non-fungible tokens through its more efficient and scalable proof-of-stake solution, currently built for the Kusama and Polkadot blockchains.

As the climate crisis continues to escalate, it is imperative that the young people of the world are brought into the solution-making process. To this end, the United Nations has recognized NFT technology as a unique new medium for creative expression that can help amplify messages about climate action. NFTs are a way for artists to monetize their work on a global scale and continue to receive payments for their work long after it is sold. Artists anywhere can reach an international audience of collectors who support their work, and the UN wants to bring this art form to the next generation of creators who stand to benefit from a technology that can help them amplify their work.

DigitalArt4Climate aims to empower young artists, designers, and activists worldwide to create art that can inspire people to take action against the global climate crisis. Technology has long been a resource for activism, and NFTs represent a new medium that is optimized for the digital age. Unique Network will create and host DigitalArt4Climate’s NFT marketplace for these artists and web designers to showcase their artwork. The marketplace will be built on Unique Network’s ready-to-use suite of NFT solutions that uses blockchain technology that is optimized for energy efficiency and low carbon impact.

“To address the climate crisis, the United Nations understands the need to use any tool available to inspire people to commit to serious action on climate change,” says Miroslav Polzer, the founder and CEO of GLOCHA. “We believe that uniting digital innovations (IoT, data marketplaces, NFTs) with social innovations (new forms of multi-stakeholder cooperation) will lead to scalable and high participatory systems. We have found Unique Network’s innovative and flexible infrastructure to be the leading platform that will help us deliver high impact climate action. With this initiative we will drive the benefits of a society-wide mobilization of resources and people’s energies to make a sustainable world happen.”

Unique Network has joined DigitalArt4Climate to lead the technical implementation of the program, alongside partner organizations GLOCHA, UN-Habitat, Social Alpha Foundation , Exquisite Workers , and Palette 69 . SAF will provide mentorship sessions for artists and sponsor the winner awards. Exquisite Workers is the lead creative and content partner for the initiative while Pallette69 is leading UX/UI mentorship for Designathon.

“We are excited to demonstrate that the ethos of distributed ledger technologies and open data can be used to support change agents in identifying climate actions they can make,” says Alexander Mitrovich, CEO of Unique Network. “Unique Network is extremely proud to collaborate with key United Nations associated initiatives, the global body for challenging paradigms and ensuring equity for a just transition. We believe that the future of human expression will be through sustainable NFTs, and we are dedicated to showing the world how it can unite our disparate communities in the fight to save our planet.”

The first component of this initiative was a Designathon , a design competition started in July that saw UX/UI designers compete to create the digital art gallery and marketplace that will showcase the second component of this initiative, DigitalArt4Climate’s Art Competition. Starting on International Youth Day, August 12, young artists will be able to submit their work on the initiative’s website. At the end of the competition, the submissions will be put up for auction on the DigitalArt4Climate marketplace. The advanced features of Unique Network will allow for building in flexible revenue models for individual artists.

About Unique Network

Unique Network is a foundation for the next generation of NFTs. The NFT chain for Kusama and Polkadot, it offers developers and creators independence from network-wide transaction fees and upgrades.

About Global Challenges Action Network (GLOCHA)

GLOCHA is a youth-focused, UN-accredited civil society organization based in Austria. IAAI’s mission since 1999 has been to set up an ecosystem for the GLOCHA, and a corresponding intellectual, technological, and institutional infrastructure for societal engagement in the implementation of sustainable development goals for the environment.

About UN-Habitat Programme

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme is the UN’s program for human settlements and sustainable urban development. UN-Habitat operates in +90 countries to promote transformative change in cities and human settlements through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance, and collaborative action.

About Social Alpha Foundation

Social Alpha Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting blockchain education, outreach, and projects to empower communities utilizing blockchain technology for social good.

About Exquisite Workers

Exquisite Workers is a curated social media platform, creative consultancy, and the largest NFT community of artists (572 creators from 50 countries).

About Palette 69

Palette 69 is a design services company from India founded in 2015.