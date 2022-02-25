UK and Singapore sign new digital trade deal, strengthen trade ties

Published by

TDPel Media

International Trade Secretary lands in Singapore to sign groundbreaking digital trade deal and strengthen trade ties.New Digital Economy Agreement will cut costs, slash red tape and pave the way for new era of modern trade.Far-reaching deal will set standard for modern trade rules, helping the UK Build Back Better from the Covid pandemic.The International Trade Secretary today joined her counterpart in Singapore to sign a trade deal that will help businesses seize new opportunities and lay the ground rules for modern global trade. Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan signed the UK-Singapore…

Read More