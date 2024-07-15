U.S. Polo Assn. Serves as Official Apparel Partner for 2024 Cowdray Gold Cup

Dubai Polo Wins the Championship over La Dolfina Great Oaks, 11-3

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND MIDHURST, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn. served as the Official Apparel Partner of the 2024 Cowdray Gold Cup for the fourth consecutive year. This world-renowned polo tournament was hosted at the iconic Cowdray Park Polo Club from June 25 to July 21.

Photo Credit: Margarita Crotto (@margarita.crotto)

The global sport brand provided co-branded apparel for all on-site staff and promoted the British Open globally. In collaboration with Brand Machine Group (BMG), U.S. Polo Assn.’s brand partner in the U.K., the event hosted social media contests, divot stomp prizes, cap giveaways, and also offered exclusive products sold on-site in an experiential consumer pop-up shop.

For the first time at this event, U.S. Polo Assn. also made a donation to Cowdray Park Polo Club’s designated charity, Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), accepted by Kerry Campbell and Alex Redwood. U.S. Polo Assn. supports major tournaments; polo clubs; polo and equine-based global charities; and is also a top sponsor of charitable events like the Royal Charity Cup with 11 charities in the UK; Polo Africa/African Youth Polo Teams; Polo for the Cure in Italy; Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, Work to Ride and the Collegiate Partnership Program (CPP) in the U.S., to name a few.

More than 12,000 energized fans watched the unforgettable Cowdray Gold Cup competition that ended in Dubai Polo overtaking La Dolfina Great Oaks with a score of 11-3. Global actress Sophie Turner presented the Cowdray Cup to Dubai Polo. Eighteen teams competed for the illustrious title throughout the course of the three-week tournament. U.S. Polo Assn. also presented Camilo (Jeta) Castagnola from Dubai Polo as the tournament’s MVP for being the Team’s leading scorer.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to continue our tradition of supporting the historic British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup as the Official Apparel Sponsor in one of the great venues of British polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are honored to continue this meaningful partnership and have the opportunity to highlight the sport of polo in the U.K., which is one of U.S. Polo Assn.’s fastest-growing markets and one of polo’s most meaningful places."

Sports fans enjoyed watching one of the highest levels of competition in the sport of polo while experiencing the English charm of Cowdray Park. The British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup is regarded as one of the pinnacle tournaments of polo, alongside the U.S. Open Polo Championship® and the Argentine Open Polo Championship. The event’s high-goal players included some of the top names in the sport of polo, such as Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, Facundo and Polito Pieres, and Hilario Ulloa, to name a few.

"The Cowdray Gold Cup is a great way to connect our U.S. Polo Assn. consumers with historic English polo and our authentic sport-inspired brand," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, the U.K. partner for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This event is a wonderful opportunity for polo fans and those who are new to the sport to be at the Cowdray Park Polo Club and feel the significance of this premier event."

Inaugurated in 1956 and played on the illustrious Cowdray Estate boasting 16,500 acres, the Cowdray Gold Cup remains one of the most prestigious high-goal awards in the United Kingdom and globally today. Cowdray Park is recognized as the Home of English Polo, with its first competitive polo tournament dating back to 1910. Located in the heart of England, Cowdray Park prides itself on its strong heritage of sporting excellence where top polo players from around the world compete and are part of its history and tradition.

"Cowdray Park Polo Club is proud to have U.S. Polo Assn. as a continued partner of this distinguished Gold Cup Competition," said Jonathan Russell, CEO of Cowdray Park Polo Club. "As the most prestigious polo event in the U.K., the support of U.S. Polo Assn. as the Official Apparel Partner is meaningful to the ongoing success of this global event, featuring the very best polo players in the world."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country’s oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com, follow @uspoloassn and shop uspashop.com.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG’s portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit uspoloassn.co.uk, brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments contact, sales@brandmachinegroup.com.

About Cowdray Park Polo Club

Cowdray Park Polo Club is often described as the Jewel in the Crown of Cowdray. For the last century, Cowdray Park has been at the forefront of professional polo in the U.K. and internationally. Competitive polo has been played at Cowdray since 1910, when it was founded as a small country club by the Pearson family, whose passion for the sport has been unwavering. Cowdray hosts the internationally famous British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, and polo teams from around the world flock to Cowdray to participate. The Gold Cup is one of the most important events on the British social calendar and attracts the single largest polo audience in the United Kingdom.

For more information about polo at Cowdray, please visit www.cowdraypolo.co.uk.

