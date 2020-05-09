Two-thirds of West Java residents need COVID-19 assistance: Governor

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA) – Two-thirds of West Java’s population is in need of state assistance due to the socio-economic impact of the novel coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, said Governor M Ridwan Kamil.

Therefore, social solidarity is needed to assist fellow residents, particularly during the holy month of Ramadhan, he said while addressing Webinar Serial 4 of the West Java Development Institute of Padjadjaran University in Bandung on Thursday.

“In the eyes of (the West Java provincial government), the narrative on emergency social distancing (has turned) into (one for) social solidarity, particularly in the month of Ramadhan, the month of blessing and the month of mutual help,” he remarked.

“COVID-19 is an enemy that devastates all dimensions of development, not only in the health, economic, and social sectors, but other sectors as well,” he noted.

The number of West Java residents receiving subsidy has increased from 9.4 million to 38 million, accounting for more than two-thirds of West Java’s population of 50 million. Most West Java residents requiring assistance live in the southern part of the province, the Governor revealed.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, two-thirds of the West Java population today is asking for state responsibility. Their number has jumped from 9.4 million to 38 million,” he declared.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of fiscal justice, namely the budget perspective that the central government needs to apply to regions, based on population rather than territory.

Source: Antara News