Two siblings killed in landslide in Solok, West Sumatra

Arosuka, West Sumatra A landslide claimed two lives, inflicted injuries to two others, and buried one house in the Andaleh area, Sariak Ateh Village, Solok District, West Sumatra Province, on Friday morning at around 2 a.m. local time.

“The victims are Melsa Gustia Putri, 20, and Rafki Aulia Zikra, 14, the children of Tarmizi, 46, and Padri Yeni, 45, who owned the home hit by the landslide,” Armen, head of the Solok disaster mitigation office (BPBD), reported here on Friday.

Tarmizi and his wife, Padri Yeni, suffered injuries in the natural disaster, he revealed.

The four victims were asleep when the landslide struck.

Source: ANTARA News