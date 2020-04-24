Two presidential millennial staff members resign following backlash

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Andi Taufan Garuda Putra, among the seven millennial special staff members for President Joko Widodo, announced his resignation on Friday in close heels to another staffer doing the same three days ago.



Both, who handed over their resignation letters to the president on April 17, drew flak over the involvement of their respective start-up company in the state’s affairs. Putra is currently the CEO of PT Amartha Mikro Fintek, while Devara is the CEO of educational company, Ruangguru.



“Allow me to announce the news of my resignation as Indonesian President’s Special Staff, the letter for which was handed over on April 17, 2020, and later approved by Mr. President,” Putra noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Friday.



“This resignation is solely based on my heartfelt eagerness to dedicate myself toward the community’s economic empowerment, particularly micro and small businesses,” he noted in a statement in the wake of the backlash.



He drew criticism over an official letter, dated April 1, bearing the “Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Indonesia” letterhead that was addressed to sub-district heads across Indonesia seeking their support to a COVID-19 relief program led by his company PT Amartha Mikro Fintek.



The letter mentioned the company, owned by Putra, was cooperating with the Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration, as the program’s initiator.



“We seek your help, along with the related local officials, to back the implementation of this cooperation program, so that it will meet expectations and be conducted in an effective way,” Putra wrote in his letter.

Source: Antara News