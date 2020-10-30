Two police officers discharged dishonorably over drug abuse

Baturaja, S Sumatra (ANTARA) – Two officers of the OganKomering Ulu District Police in South Sumatra were discharged from duty over involvement in drug abuse.

The two officers were dismissed in accordance with the South Sumatra Provincial Police chief’s decision, Chief of the OganKomering Ulu District Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner ArifHidayatRitonga stated here on Friday.

The two discharged police officers are identified by their initials as First Adjunct Inspector BR and Brigadier RMA.

“The two officers were officially discharged from police service since a roll call held on Tuesday (Oct 27) to discharge them dishonorably,” he revealed.

The roll call is a manifestation of the police’s commitment to imposing sanctions on any of its members found guilty of disciplinary violations and having failed to conform to the code of ethics, he remarked.

“They have violated police discipline and the code of ethics. Hence, a meeting was held to decide on a recommendation on dishonorable discharge,” he remarked.

Ritonga requested the discharged officers to accept the decision gracefully to ensure the jurisdiction of the district police is secure and conducive.

