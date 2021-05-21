Two platoons of Brimob personnel dispatched to Papua’s Dekai, Oksibil

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – Papua police have dispatched two platoons of mobile brigade (Brimob) personnel to the districts of Yahukimo and Pegunungan Bintang to reinforce law enforcement operations against armed Papuan terrorists there.

Each of the platoons had been deployed to Dekai Sub-district in Yahukimo and Oksibil Sub-district in Pegunungan Bintang respectively following the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to four others during separate attacks this week.

Following this deployment, Dekai received two platoons of Brimob personnel while Oksibil has got one platoon, Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fakhiri noted in a statement that ANTARA quoted here, Friday.

On Tuesday (May 18), a group of armed Papuan terrorists ambushed 12 soldiers in Pegunungan Bintang District, resulting in leg injuries to four of the army personnel.

On that day, they also assaulted two members of Indonesia’s elite unit of Army Strategic Reserves Command (Kostrad) — M. Alif Nur Angkotasan and Ardi Yudi Ardianto — while they were safeguarding the construction process of Dekai Airport’s security fencing system.

The 12 soldiers went to Oksibil, the capital of Pegunungan Bintang District, for shopping. On their way back to Serambakon Sub-district, their car’s engine suddenly malfunctioned while passing through a wooden bridge of Yapimakot Village.

While checking the car’s engine, the soldiers were suddenly attacked by Papuan separatists. A gunfight broke out in which four soldiers suffered leg injuries.

The injured soldiers are identified as Master Sergeant Dian Hardiana, Master Private Kuku Ismail, 2nd Sergeant Sukrisdianto, and 1st Private Romi.

The army and police personnel are striving to hunt down and arrest the perpetrators, who killed two soldiers and wounded four others, Fakhiri stated.

Fakhiri called on security personnel to exercise vigil while operating in high-risk areas to prevent terrorists from grabbing firearms and ammunition.

“Do not allow ourselves to become the suppliers of firearms and ammunition for the armed groups,” he affirmed.

Over the course of the past five months, Papua has borne the brunt of a string of violent attacks by armed separatist terrorist groups targeting security personnel and innocent civilians in districts, such as Puncak, Intan Jaya, Yahukimo, and Pegunungan Bintang.

The armed groups often employ hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel while unleashing acts of terror against civilians to trigger fear among people.

Ojek drivers, teachers, students, and street food vendors, among others, have fallen victims to their terror acts. Civilian aircraft too have been the targets of such attacks.

Source: Antara News